Belgian Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes helps Liege Airport to bolster its environmental strategy





With the launch of Collaborative Environmental Management (CEM) at Liege Airport, skeyes is not a new player to the game. The air navigation service provider intends to apply this concept to all Belgian airports.

In 2018, skeyes took the initiative to introduce CEM at Brussels Airport. The national airport and several airlines accepted the challenge and since then, CEM has become an integral part of the airport’s operation. At the time of this collaboration, skeyes had already expressed its willingness to deploy CEM at all Belgian airports.

Today, this intention is being realised at Liege Airport, with the signature in the presence of Jean-Luc Crucke, Minister of Walloon airports, of an agreement by which the airport, SOWAER and 4 airlines (FEDEX, ASL Airlines Belgium, CAL Cargo Airlines and Challenge Airlines) are collaborating to reduce the environmental impact of airport activities. The partners are all deeply convinced of the importance of sustainability and have come together to contribute to it.

The main objectives of this working agreement are to:

develop a common environmental strategy and joint action plans to minimise environmental impacts (noise, local air quality, and greenhouse gas emissions);

promote a better understanding of the “airport – airlines – air navigation service provider” network;

support the sustainable growth of the airport;

support the airport’s ISO 14001:2015 certification and its participation in the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

Frédéric Jacquet, CEO a.i. of Liege Airport, said:

“Stakeholders have been meeting quarterly since September 2020 to come up with joint solutions to environmental challenges in and around the airport. This collaboration will allow us to take a broader range of measures to limit the impact on the environment. As a Health Airport, we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously, and this is why integrating the environmental dimension is a key element in our development strategy.”

Minister Jean-Luc Crucke explained:

“These changes are essential for the future of our airports, which will no longer be able, tomorrow, to continue to develop in the same way as yesterday. Minimising impacts while maximizing performance is a wonderful challenge! Wallonia, with its airports, must continue to develop innovative projects in order to meet everyone’s legitimate expectations, which are more respectful of the environment and the quality of life”.

This initiative is fully in line with Liege Airport’s environmental policy, in particular its approach to reducing noise pollution and its strategy for cutting CO2 emissions. Liege Airport is committed to reducing its own CO2 emissions to zero by 2050—without resorting to a compensation system.

skeyes will gladly provide its experience and knowledge in this field to Liege Airport. The air navigation service provider also wants to benefit from the expertise of its partners at the regional airport.

Johan Decuyper, skeyes CEO:

“skeyes continues to contribute to the attractiveness of the Belgian airspace and the economic development of Liege Airport and the other airports, while taking into account their environments. We attach great importance to our societal role and we are delighted to find more and more partners who want to help us play this role to the full. Although the airline industry has been making considerable efforts in the area of sustainability for several years now, the public’s call for more sustainable aviation is becoming louder and louder. We are heeding that call. A window to work on the future of a new aviation is opening for all of us.”

skeyes hopes to launch CEM projects at other regional airports in the near future.