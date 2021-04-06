EASA validates certification of high-density Boeing 737 MAX 8-200

After the American aviation regulatory authority FAA on 31 March, its European counterpart EASA has now also approved the high-density Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 on 6 April.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is the launch customer for the aircraft and has increased its order from 135 to 210 of the type in December 2020. The deliveries of the first 16 aircraft to Ryanair should start shortly and last throughout 2021.

The MAX 8-200, derived from the regular 737 MAX 8, has space for 197 seats against 189 in the normal version. It has the same maximum take-off weight as the Max 8, at 82.2 tonnes. The models for Ryanair will have a Boeing Sky Interior and two additional emergency exits to meet evacuation requirements.

According to EASA, a maximum of 207 occupants are allowed in the cabin of the MAX 8-200: 202 passengers and 5 cabin crew.