Belgium to increase significantly the number of flights to China

Belgium is set to significantly increase the number of flights between China and itself, according to Belgian financial newspaper L’Echo.

Previously, the aviation agreement between the two countries was heavily imbalanced, with Belgian companies being allowed 28 weekly flights to China while Chinese airlines had 60 flights to Belgium, passenger and cargo flights combined. However, a new agreement has been reached, allowing Belgian-based companies 50 flights per week to China and Chinese-based companies 70 flights to Belgium, effective immediately.

By the summer of 2025, these frequencies will further rise to 60 and 77 flights, respectively, with a balanced total of 84 connections for both countries anticipated by the summer of 2027, as per the IATA calendar.

This development signifies increased cooperation and connectivity between Belgium and China in the aviation sector. It could benefit Belgian operators such as Air Belgium, Challenge Airlines and ASL Airlines Belgium.