ASL Airlines Belgium Boeing 747-400 freighter departs Liege airport but enters holding pattern north of Belgium

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
547

On the morning of 12 December, an ASL Airlines Belgium Boeing 747-400 (registered OE-IFD) operated cargo flight 3V815 between Liege, Belgium, and Hangzhou, China. Shortly after take-off, however, the aircraft levelled off at 5,000 feet. The pilots reported a “pan pan” emergency explaining to air traffic control that they had a technical problem and could not continue to Hangzhou.

The aircraft climbed to 13,000 feet and entered a holding pattern north of Belgium to dump fuel. The plane then diverted to Frankfurt Hahn airport, Germany, for maintenance reasons. Meanwhile, the Boeing 747 safely landed at the German airport.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.