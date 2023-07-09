American Airlines Boeing 787-8 door rips off after boarding bridge failure at Dublin Airport

A boarding bridge in Dublin Airport’s terminal 2 has collapsed while an American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (registered N812AA) was parked, awaiting flight AA723 towards Philadelphia, United States.

As a result, door 2L was ripped off the aircraft.

According to the airport operator daa, the incident occurred earlier today, but there were no reports of injuries to passengers or crew. The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has been notified and will investigate the incident. The AAIU is responsible for investigating aircraft accidents and serious incidents in Ireland and can provide assistance to foreign safety investigation authorities.