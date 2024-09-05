American Airlines expands Summer 2025 European and Asia routes with new destinations and enhanced connectivity

American Airlines has unveiled its summer 2025 schedule, introducing five new routes to Europe, including a return to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) for the first time since 2019.

The new destinations include Athens, Greece (ATH); Madrid, Spain (MAD); Milan, Italy (MXP); and Rome, Italy (FCO), with flights departing from key U.S. hubs such as Philadelphia (PHL), Miami (MIA), Charlotte (CLT), and Chicago (ORD). The airline continues to grow its global network, offering the most one-stop itineraries to Europe among U.S. carriers.

In addition to these new routes, American is extending seasonal services to destinations such as Paris, France (CDG), and Naples, Italy (NAP), offering over 70 daily trans-Atlantic departures during summer 2025. American will also increase capacity on routes to Asia, with expanded services to Tokyo, Japan, and Shanghai, China.

With this schedule, American further solidifies its position as the U.S. airline offering the most flights to Europe and providing passengers with more travel flexibility and access to key global destinations. Tickets go on sale starting September 9, 2024.