American Airlines flight diverts after First Class passenger assaults flight attendant

American Airlines flight AA1733 from Milwaukee to Dallas Fort Worth (Airbus A319 reg. N770UW) was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a first class passenger assaulted a flight attendant on Tuesday night, 3 September.

The altercation began when the passenger was caught vaping, which is illegal on commercial flights. When confronted, the passenger became aggressive and forced the attendant into the forward galley. Other passengers intervened, prompting the crew to divert the flight. The unruly passenger was removed in Tulsa, and the flight continued, arriving in Dallas an hour late.

This incident is part of a broader trend of disruptive passenger behaviour, despite an 80% drop in such cases since 2021. The FAA has referred 43 passengers to the FBI for criminal investigation since last year.