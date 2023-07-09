Volotea extends its range of flights to Italy from Bordeaux with two new routes to Rome and Naples!

Volotea is pursuing its expansion in Bordeaux, offering customers new options for travelling to Italy. With a new service to Rome Fiumicino and a reopened route to Naples (previously operated from 2014-2019), Bordeaux residents now have more options to enjoy the “dolce vita” in Italy for a long weekend.

Volotea, the airline for the regional capitals of Europe, has been flying to and from Bordeaux since it started to operate in 2012. It is now offering two new destinations:

The Italian capital Rome , renowned internationally for its art, architecture and culture, will be connected every Thursday and Sunday starting from 9 November , with 13,000 seats on offer .

, renowned internationally for its art, architecture and culture, will be connected , with . Naples, one of the oldest cities in Europe, famous for its exceptional historic and religious heritage, will be accessible to travellers from 20 December 2023. Volotea will be offering over 2,000 tickets to Bordeaux residents, who will be able to fly there every Wednesday and Sunday.

These routes are available on the Volotea website and reinforce the airline’s network, which now serves 28 destinations from Bordeaux, including five in Italy. With these new additions, Volotea – which transported over 4 million passengers from Bordeaux Airport between 2012 and May 2023 – is giving a significant boost to the connections available in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

Bordeaux, 5 July 2023