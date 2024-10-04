Aer Lingus launches first direct flights from Dublin to Nashville starting April 2025

Aer Lingus has announced the launch of its new direct route from Dublin to Nashville, Tennessee, starting on April 12, 2025. The route will operate four times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday) on the Airbus A321XLR, providing a fuel-efficient, comfortable journey with advanced in-flight technology.

Fares will start at €499 return, including taxes and fees. Passengers can also benefit from Dublin Airport’s US Pre-Clearance service, streamlining their entry into the US.

Nashville, famously known as “Music City” for its rich musical heritage, will offer Irish travellers direct access to one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. In addition to its iconic music venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville is a thriving hub for industries like healthcare, fashion, and finance.

The new connection also offers seamless access to 22 European destinations through Dublin. This new route strengthens the transatlantic network of Aer Lingus, enhancing both leisure and business travel between Ireland and Tennessee.

Icelandair recently also announced Nashville as a new destination for its 2025 schedule, with four weekly flights, from May 16, 2025, through October.