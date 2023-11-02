Aer Lingus expands codeshare agreement with American Airlines for transatlantic travel

Aer Lingus has announced an expansion of its codeshare agreement with American Airlines, enhancing travel options between the U.S. and Europe. Customers can now book flights between Dublin and Philadelphia (PHL) or Dublin and Chicago (ORD) via both airlines’ websites, offering improved flexibility for European transatlantic routes.

This expansion builds upon the existing codeshare arrangement that allows Aer Lingus customers to book direct flights from Dublin to Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth with American Airlines through aerlingus.com. The continued partnership signifies a significant step forward for Aer Lingus and strengthens the broader Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) partnership, which includes American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and Finnair.

Travellers with Aer Lingus can also book connecting flights with American Airlines to various destinations, such as Albuquerque, New Mexico (ABQ), Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS), Kansas City (MCI), Portland, Oregon (PDX), San Jose, California (SJC), Tampa, Florida (TPA), and Tucson, Arizona (TUS).

Aer Lingus became a member of the Atlantic Joint Business in 2020, and this integrated arrangement has brought numerous benefits to passengers, including lower fares, access to more destinations, and improved flight schedules and frequencies since its inception in 2010.