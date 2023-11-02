Icelandair announces expanded network and new destinations, notably Halifax and Pittsburgh, for 2024

Icelandair has revealed its most extensive flight schedule to date for 2024. The airline plans to serve over 50 destinations, offering daily flights to 28 destinations in Europe and North America, with even more frequent service to 19 of those. In a significant expansion, Icelandair will introduce new routes to Halifax and Pittsburgh in the summer of 2024 and increase frequency on several routes.

The enhanced connectivity will provide passengers with over 800 different flight connections, further bolstered by codeshare agreements with partner airlines. The airline anticipates a minimum 10% increase in available seat kilometres (ASK) in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Icelandair will expand its fleet by adding three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in 2024, bringing the total fleet size to 42 aircraft, including 21 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

For the first time, Icelandair will offer flights to Pittsburgh, marking its twelfth destination in the United States. The route will operate four times a week from mid-May to late October. Pittsburgh, known for its industrial heritage, is a city of three rivers and offers both a rich cultural experience and green parks.

After a brief hiatus, Icelandair will resume flights to Halifax, providing service three times a week from May 31 to mid-October 2024. Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, is a vibrant city on the Canadian east coast known for its trade, commerce, and marine industry. The city offers a diverse range of attractions and is an ideal destination for a relaxing family holiday.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, expressed excitement about the ambitious 2024 flight schedule, the largest in the company’s history. He highlighted the growth of the fleet with the addition of eco-friendly Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the expansion into North American markets due to strong demand, with Americans now representing the largest group of tourists visiting Iceland. Icelandair’s comprehensive sales infrastructure, experienced team, international brand strength, and valuable airline partnerships will continue to drive the company forward to seize market opportunities.