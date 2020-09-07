airBaltic resumes flights to Brussels and 8 other European cities today

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that as of today it resumes flights between Riga and nine additional destinations. In total, airBaltic now connects Riga with 35 destinations across Europe.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “We welcome the decision of the Latvian government to ease the travel restrictions in place, while maintaining safety and health of the public as its top priority. It enables us to perform a number of additional routes vital for the connectivity of Latvia and the Baltic states.”

As of today, airBaltic has resumed flights from Riga to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Prague, Reykjavik, Vienna and Zurich.

Currently airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to various European business hubs and popular leisure destinations. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

The safety and health of our passengers is airBaltic’s top priority. airBaltic has introduced strong health measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities. All passengers on board of airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.

Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on the official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey.