Excellent results for cargo activities at Ostend-Bruges airport in August, passenger traffic falls 69%

In August, Ostend airport posted a small improvement in passenger figures. The number of passengers increased by 10.3% compared to July 2020. Nevertheless, the number of passengers at 20,740 remained well below the figures of August 2019. The number of passengers fell by 69.4% compared to the record of 67,872 passengers last year. The decrease is significant and is due to the fact that many travellers chose not to travel by plane this year. In addition, the airline TUI fly Belgium limited the offer from Ostend-Bruges Airport due to the coronavirus crisis.

At the end of August, a number of TUI fly destinations were also put on the red list. As a result, the destinations Ibiza and Palma were temporarily discontinued. These destinations would come back in the offer from September 25 or as soon as that region of Spain no longer turns red. Tenerife and Eskişehir (for persons with a Turkish passport) remain in the offer.

Over the period from January to the end of August, the number of passengers decreased by 70% to 96,439, down from 321,961 in the same period last year. These figures are in line with the trends communicated by ACI (Airports Council International).

Cargo activity continues to perform very well. For example, the traded volume rose to 4,407 tonnes in August 2020. This is an increase of no less than 304.8%. These excellent results are the result of the new carriers such as Qatar Airways, Magma and Hong Yuan. In addition, Egyptair has also increased the number of flights and there are now also flights that make a stopover in Ostend on their way to the United States. The relief goods have clearly also found their way to Belgium via Ostend-Bruges Airport.

The cargo volume rose to 35,805 tonnes in the period from January to August. This is an increase of 150.7% compared to the same period last year. This means that the annual figure for 2019 is already exceeded, while there are still four months to go this year.

The coming months will remain difficult for passenger traffic. For example, Spain was marked as a red zone on September 4, 2020. This means that flights to the Spanish mainland will be suspended until the end of September. In addition to the coronavirus, consumer confidence is also an important variable in the further recovery of passenger transport.

Monday, September 7, 2020