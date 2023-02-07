airBaltic first in the World to link top-tier loyalty programme membership with NFTs

The Latvian airline airBaltic will soon introduce a unique addition to airBaltic Club loyalty programme – an opportunity to acquire top-tier VIP status, by owning 25 NFT collectables Planies. Such membership will be granted for one year or as long as 25 Planies are being staked on its staking platform, thus allowing to enjoy various special travelling privileges.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “Planies is the first NFT-based airline loyalty programme in the world, and airBaltic is happy to offer its members the opportunity to purchase the top-tier elite membership, even if they are only flying occasionally. We have seen a high interest in our NFTs so far, and now we are taking the next step in implementing it in various processes, within the airline. airBaltic is committed to providing its customers with a memorable and luxurious travel experience, and this addition to the loyalty programme is another new and creative way how to reach that.”

The VIP status is being linked with respective tokens and airBaltic Club account. Thus, by staking not less than 25 Planies, one will receive VIP status automatically. Such VIP status can be granted only once to each unique airBaltic Club member.

airBaltic Club is a loyalty programme, where it is possible to earn loyalty points and collect stamps while travelling and receive various rewards. Members can earn points every time they fly airBaltic or use the services of other travel partners.

Overall, three membership levels exist. If you finish your stamp card or fly at least 30 one-way flights with airBaltic over the course of one year, you will reach the airBaltic Club Executive level. If you take at least 60 one-way flights within a year, you will earn airBaltic Club VIP status.

Planies are digital collectible NFTs, each of them consisting of a unique cartoon artwork of an aircraft with different traits, such as mouth, eyes, wings, engines and other. A total of 10 000 unique Planies will be issued on a dedicated website www.planiesnft.com. After the initial sales (minting), it will be possible to collect or trade them on the OpenSea marketplace.