Air Transat is relaunching its “Train + Air” offer from Brussels and 18 French cities

Air Transat announces the return of its “Train + Air” offer, a service combining plane and train in partnership with SNCF French railways.

Remember that this service allows combining a TGV trip departing from 18 French cities and Brussels with a flight departing from Paris to Canada.

The “Train + Air” offer is available now for reservations made via GDS and will be available in the coming days on the Air Transat website for travel starting March 27, 2023.

New! The travel experience is now fully digital. Indeed, travellers can now board their train directly by presenting their electronic ticket, which they can download via the AccesRail website.

Paris, March 22, 2023