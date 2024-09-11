Paris – Saint-Pierre route sees positive growth in 2024, increases seat capacity for 2025

The 2024 summer season of the Paris CDG – Saint-Pierre route concluded successfully, with 12 flights and 2,660 passengers transported—5% more than in 2023. The route, operated by Air Saint-Pierre and ASL Airlines France on Boeing 737-700 aircraft, has been growing steadily, with high demand and load factors.

To meet rising passenger needs, a 5% increase in seat capacity is planned for the 2025 season, with flights accommodating 120 passengers each. The route continues to be a vital connection for residents and families of the Saint-Pierre and Miquelon archipelago, offering comfortable transatlantic travel. This air link, operating under a public service delegation since 2017, is regularly renewed to ensure ongoing service.