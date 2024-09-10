Air France to launch new non-stop service between Paris and Manila this winter

Air France is expanding its Asian network with a new non-stop service connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Manila, beginning December 7, 2024. The airline will operate three weekly flights, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, using the Airbus A350-900, which features 34 Business, 24 Premium, and 266 Economy seats.

Flight schedules include departures from Paris at 23:20 and arrivals in Manila the next day at 19:30, with return flights from Manila departing at 21:50 and landing in Paris the following morning at 05:50. This new route is subject to government approval.

Manila will be Air France’s latest addition to its winter 2024-2025 schedule, which also includes new routes to destinations such as Salvador de Bahia (Brazil), Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Malé (Maldives), and Kiruna (Sweden). Through coordinated schedules with KLM, travellers can also access daily flights to Manila from Amsterdam.