Eurowings expands services with new destinations in the 2023 summer flight schedule

New from Dusseldorf : Adana, Malta, Monastir, Oslo, Samsun, Verona, Yerevan

: Adana, Malta, Monastir, Oslo, Samsun, Verona, Yerevan New from Hamburg : Malta, Nador, Tunis

: Malta, Nador, Tunis New from Stuttgart : Monastir, Volos

: Monastir, Volos New from Prague : Geneva, Zakynthos

: Geneva, Zakynthos New from Salzburg: Thessaloniki

Eurowings is further expanding its 2023 summer flight schedule and adding new routes from its bases in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. With the additional connections, Germany’s largest vacation airline is responding to the strong demand for vacation travel. At the same time, Eurowings is increasing its “Family and Home Visits” offering, providing travellers with more direct connections to their home countries. A few weeks ago, Eurowings had already announced a significant program expansion at the Berlin and Graz bases for the 2023 summer flight schedule. In total, travellers can choose from more than 140 destinations in 37 countries with Eurowings. All new routes can be booked as of now – at www.eurowings.com and very quickly and conveniently via the Eurowings app.

New from Dusseldorf

Eurowings has launched the most extensive program of new routes at its largest base, Dusseldorf. From 29 May, Eurowings will be flying four times a week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays) from the North Rhine Westphalian state capital to the Norwegian capital Oslo. The Italian city of Verona will be served on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 13 May. From 22 June, Eurowings will be flying to Samsun, the largest city in the Black Sea region of Turkey, on Thursdays, and to Adana in the south of the country on Sundays from 25 June. From 27 May, Eurowings will be taking off for Malta every Tuesday and Saturday. The Tunisian coastal city of Monastir will be served by Eurowings from 5 April on Wednesdays from Dusseldorf. From 29 May, Eurowings passengers will be able to reach the Armenian capital Yerevan every Monday.

New from Hamburg

From 4 July, Eurowings will connect Hamburg with Tunis every Tuesday. From 5 July, Eurowings will be operating direct flights to Nador, Morocco, every Wednesday. The island of Malta will also be part of the Eurowings program from the Hanseatic city from 14 May and will be served every Sunday.

New from Stuttgart

Eurowings will be taking off from the capital of Baden-Württemberg to two new destinations in the future: Starting on 3 June, there will be flights to the Greek port city of Volos every

Saturday. Also on 31 May, Eurowings will add the Moroccan city of Monastir to its program on Wednesdays.

New from Prague

In addition to the new routes from Germany, Eurowings is also expanding its pan-European offering. From 4 June, the value airline will be offering flights to the island of Zakynthos on the western coast of Greece every Sunday. In addition, Eurowings will be connecting the Czech capital with Geneva, Switzerland, up to five times a week from 26 March.

New from Salzburg

New routes also from Austria: From its Salzburg base, Eurowings will be flying to the Greek city of Thessaloniki every Saturday from 13 May.