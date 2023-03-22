Icelandair discloses the most extensive winter schedule in its history

Icelandair has today announced its schedule for the winter 2023-2024 season, operational from October 2023. Icelandair will fly to 36 destinations this winter, with capacity increasing by 20-25%.

Frequency to several destinations has been increased and for the first time, day flights to New York and Boston are added to the winter schedule, putting weekly flights up to 11 from Reykjavik to Boston, and 21 from Reykjavik to New York. The expanded network will offer passengers greater choice and flexibility from Icelandair’s hub in Reykjavik.

Changes from seasonal to year-round service

Due to popular demand and strong commercial performance, the Rome, Barcelona, Raleigh Durham, Baltimore, and Vancouver routes have all been upgraded from seasonal to year-round for winter 23/24.

New year-round destinations:

Destination Frequency Barcelona (BCN) Three flights per week Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Four flights per week Rome (FCO) Three flights per week Vancouver (YVR) Four flights per week Baltimore (BWI) Daily flights

Increased frequency and flexibility

Alongside the expansion of seasonal routes, Icelandair has introduced a number of frequency changes and up-gauges throughout the season to ensure customer travel needs are met. This will allow passengers more travel choices throughout the Icelandair network.

This includes an introduction of up to daily flights from Keflavik to Chicago, Minneapolis and Munich. The winter season will also see frequency uplifts to some of the most popular destinations in the Icelandair network such as Boston and New York.

Destination Frequency winter 23/24 Boston (BOS) 7-11 flights per week Chicago (ORD) 5-7 flights per week Minneapolis (MSP) 4-7 flights per week Munich (MUC) Daily flights New York (JFK) 17-21 flights per week Tenerife (TFS) 4-6 flights per week Prague (PRG) Extended until 5 January, 2 flights per week in November and December

Tomas Ingason, Icelandair Chief Revenue Officer:

Due to strong customer demand, we are now introducing our most extensive winter schedule to date. We have been able to extend previously seasonal routes to year-round services and increase frequencies on other routes throughout the network for the winter 23/24 season. As a result, I’m delighted that we have been able to increase Icelandair’s capacity by 20-25%, compared to winter 2022/2023.

We are always looking for further opportunities to optimise our network and connectivity for customers, so we can make even more travel options available to our passengers.

Stopover flexibility

The expansion of frequency and year-round destinations in our North American network will give further flexibility and choice, allowing for greater connectivity for our important transatlantic connections. The year-round daytime flights to Boston and New York offer a comfortable departure time from Iceland, as well as numerous connections onwards to destinations all around the US with our partnership airline JetBlue.

The greater capacity and route expansion also gives passengers more choice when it comes to transatlantic stopovers in Iceland. The programme allows travellers to experience the wonders of Iceland for a few days on their way between European and North American destinations, at no extra airfare.