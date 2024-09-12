Etihad Airways to offer Airbus A380 and Boeing 787 services to Paris, a double-daily offering

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced the expansion of its services to Paris, with double daily flights starting 15 January 2025. The new flight schedule will feature the return of Etihad’s iconic Airbus A380 from 1 November 2024, followed by the introduction of the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the second daily flight from 15 January 2025.

New Flight Schedule: Double Daily Flights: Starting 15 January 2025, Etihad will offer two daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Paris. Aircraft Utilization: Airbus A380: The iconic A380, featuring The Residence, First Apartments, and Business Studios, will commence service on 1 November 2024. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner: The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring First, Business, and Economy cabins, will start operating on the second daily flight from 15 January 2025.

Flight Timings: Morning and Evening Departures: The schedule includes both morning and evening departures and arrivals, providing flexibility for travelers.

Service Highlights: A380 Features: Passengers on the A380 will experience The Residence (a three-room suite in the sky), First Apartments, and Business Studios, with additional legroom and premium service in Economy Class. 787-9 Dreamliner: The Dreamliner will offer a modern, comfortable travel experience with its First, Business, and Economy Class cabins.

Purpose and Benefits: Enhanced Connectivity: The expanded service aims to bolster tourism and business travel between Abu Dhabi and Paris, integrating the French capital with Etihad’s global network. Flexibility for Travelers: Morning arrivals in Paris allow for early hotel check-ins and exploration, while evening arrivals suit business travellers and those transitioning from work.

Commitment and Impact: Support for Abu Dhabi’s Growth: The increased frequency demonstrates Etihad’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic development and enhancing its global connectivity. Global Network Integration: The expanded service strengthens Etihad’s role as a key international travel hub, connecting passengers to the GCC, Asia, and beyond.



Etihad Airways’ new schedule underscores its dedication to providing premium travel experiences and enhancing connectivity between major global cities.