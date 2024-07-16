Air Greenland and Albatros Arctic Circle to reopen Kangerlussuaq-Copenhagen route in 2025

Air Greenland and Albatros Arctic Circle have announced a new agreement to operate twice-weekly flights between Kangerlussuaq and Copenhagen from 17 March to 16 October 2025. This development comes after a two-year hiatus and is part of a broader strategy to enhance combination tourism in the region.

The route will be serviced by Jettime’s Boeing 737-800, accommodating 180-189 passengers. The aircraft will also support morning and evening departures from Nuuk to Copenhagen via Kangerlussuaq, offering increased connectivity.

The agreement was solidified once the Kangerlussuaq runway was confirmed suitable for larger civilian aircraft. The new schedule includes flights from Copenhagen to Kangerlussuaq on Mondays and Thursdays, continuing to Nuuk. Return flights from Nuuk to Copenhagen via Kangerlussuaq will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This initiative is expected to boost tourism in Kangerlussuaq, which attracts around 10,000 tourists annually. Albatros Arctic Circle, a key player in the region’s tourism, emphasises the economic and employment benefits of maintaining direct flight connections.

Jørgen Larsen, Director of Albatros Arctic Circle, highlighted the importance of these flights for the local community and the continued development of Kangerlussuaq as a prime tourist destination. The partnership is set to enhance travel options for agents, tour operators, and tourists, contributing to the local economy and employment.

Key Details:

Aircraft : Jettime Boeing 737-800

: Jettime Boeing 737-800 Service Period : 17 March to 16 October 2025

: 17 March to 16 October 2025 Schedule : Copenhagen to Kangerlussuaq : Mondays and Thursdays, 16:30 departure, 18:20 arrival Kangerlussuaq to Nuuk : 19:00 departure, 19:45 arrival Nuuk to Kangerlussuaq : Tuesdays and Fridays, 07:45 departure, 08:30 arrival Kangerlussuaq to Copenhagen : 09:10 departure, 16:40 arrival on Tuesdays; 20:55 departure, 04:25 arrival on Saturdays

:

This collaboration between Air Greenland and Albatros Arctic Circle is expected to bolster the tourism sector and support the local economy in Kangerlussuaq and surrounding areas.