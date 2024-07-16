Paris airport workers call off strike ahead of Olympics after reaching deal

Paris airport workers have called off a planned strike that threatened to disrupt travel just before the Olympic Games, following a successful negotiation over bonuses.

Key Points

Agreement Reached : A deal was finalised between three unions and ADP management, lifting the strike warning.

: A deal was finalised between three unions and ADP management, lifting the strike warning. Bonuses and Recruitment : Workers secured standardised bonuses for all ADP staff and additional bonuses for those assisting with Olympic delegations and baggage.

: Workers secured standardised bonuses for all ADP staff and additional bonuses for those assisting with Olympic delegations and baggage. Infrastructure Upgrades : ADP has invested 50 million euros in infrastructure improvements.

: ADP has invested 50 million euros in infrastructure improvements. Travel Peaks : Charles de Gaulle Airport expects peaks of 300,000 daily travellers, especially after the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11.

: Charles de Gaulle Airport expects peaks of 300,000 daily travellers, especially after the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11. Enhanced Services: Multi-lingual welcome teams and increased police patrols will be deployed to assist travellers and enhance security.

This agreement ensures smoother operations at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, which are crucial entry points for Olympic visitors and athletes.