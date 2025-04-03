Eurowings and Smartwings expand partnership with more Canary Islands flights from Prague

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Eurowings and Smartwings are strengthening their collaboration at Václav Havel Airport, introducing additional direct flights from Prague to the Canary Islands in winter 2025/26.

Key Highlights

  • Eurowings adds six weekly flights to the Canary Islands in winter:

    • Tuesdays – Lanzarote
    • Wednesdays & Saturdays – Fuerteventura
    • Thursdays – Gran Canaria
    • Fridays & Sundays – Tenerife

  • Smartwings continues summer flights to Tenerife (daily), Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura (twice weekly each).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.