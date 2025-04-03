Eurowings and Smartwings expand partnership with more Canary Islands flights from Prague

Eurowings and Smartwings are strengthening their collaboration at Václav Havel Airport, introducing additional direct flights from Prague to the Canary Islands in winter 2025/26.
Key Highlights
Eurowings adds six weekly flights to the Canary Islands in winter:
- Tuesdays – Lanzarote
- Wednesdays & Saturdays – Fuerteventura
- Thursdays – Gran Canaria
- Fridays & Sundays – Tenerife
Smartwings continues summer flights to Tenerife (daily), Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura (twice weekly each).