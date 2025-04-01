Avianca expands U.S. and Caribbean connectivity with four new routes

Avianca has launched direct flights connecting Bogotá with Tampa, Fort Lauderdale with Medellín, Miami with San José (Costa Rica), and San Juan with San José. These new routes, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, offer a total of 8,000 weekly seats.

Tampa-Bogotá : 4 weekly flights, 1,440 weekly seats.

Fort Lauderdale-Medellín : Daily flights, 2,520 weekly seats.

Miami-San José : Daily flights, 2,520 weekly seats.

San Juan-San José: 3 weekly flights, 1,080 weekly seats.

Tampa International Airport marks a historic milestone with its first nonstop connection to South America via Avianca, enhancing access to over 80 destinations through Bogotá.

Tickets are available via Avianca’s website, mobile app, Contact Center, and travel agencies.