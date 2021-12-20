Qatar Airways takes Airbus to High Court in London over A350 paint issue – Airbus analyses the claim

Qatar Airways issues legal proceedings against Airbus in the technology and construction division of the High Court in London
Qatar Airways has today issued legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction division of the High Court in London. The airline has “sadly” failed in all its attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts.
Qatar Airways currently has 21 A350 aircraft grounded by the condition and the legal proceedings have been commenced to ensure that Airbus will now address its legitimate concerns without further delay. Qatar Airways strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause. Without a proper understanding of the root cause of the condition, it is not possible for Qatar Airways to establish whether any proposed repair solution will rectify the underlying condition.
Qatar Airways insists that its number one priority remains the safety of its passengers and crew.
LONDON, UK – 20 December 2021
Airbus confirms to have received a formal legal claim by Qatar Airways, analysing its contents
Airbus received a formal legal claim in the English courts filed by Qatar Airways, relating to the dispute over the degradation of surface and paint on certain of Qatar Airways’ A350XWB aircraft. Airbus is in the process of analysing the contents of the claim. Airbus intends to vigorously defend its position.
Toulouse, 20 December 2021
Note: In the face of the ongoing “mischaracterisation of non-structural surface degradation on its fleet of A350 aircraft” by one of its customers (Airbus didn’t name Qatar Airways), it had earlier become necessary for Airbus to seek an independent legal assessment as a way forward to resolve the dispute, which the two parties have been unable to settle during direct and open discussions.