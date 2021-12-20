Qatar Airways takes Airbus to High Court in London over A350 paint issue – Airbus analyses the claim

Qatar Airways has today issued legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction division of the High Court in London. The airline has “sadly” failed in all its attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts.

Qatar Airways currently has 21 A350 aircraft grounded by the condition and the legal proceedings have been commenced to ensure that Airbus will now address its legitimate concerns without further delay. Qatar Airways strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause. Without a proper understanding of the root cause of the condition, it is not possible for Qatar Airways to establish whether any proposed repair solution will rectify the underlying condition.

Qatar Airways insists that its number one priority remains the safety of its passengers and crew.