KLM receives new (and last) Boeing 737-800

Yesterday morning KLM’s thirty-first Boeing 737-800 arrived at Schiphol, directly from the Boeing factory in Seattle. It is also the very last Boeing 737-800 to be built. The sustainable aircraft with registration PH-BCL bears the name “Red-crested Pochard”.

Alongside the use of weight-saving materials, the optimisation of flight procedures, and the use of more sustainable biofuels, the investment in a new fleet is the way to further reduce CO2 emissions.

All KLM 737 aircraft are named after birds. The four new NGs, the type with which KLM has had good experiences, feature a completely new interior with larger luggage bins, modern LED lighting, new seats with an adjustable headrest for extra comfort and USB power with every seat.

With the arrival of Red-crested Pochard, KLM has fifty-two Boeing 737s in its fleet: sixteen 737-700’s, thirty-one 737-800’s and five 737-900’s.

Amsterdam, 19 December 2019