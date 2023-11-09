KLM faces potential loss of over 1,000 flights to the USA amid Amsterdam Airport downsizing

The Dutch government’s plan to reduce Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s capacity may lead KLM Royal Dutch Airline to lose more than a thousand flights to the United States, according to sources within the airline. This downsizing has already resulted in American carriers losing 1,135 slots at Amsterdam Schiphol. If KLM experiences a similar loss of slots at American airports, it will represent 22% of the total flights operated by the Dutch airline.

While a legal process against the downsizing plans is ongoing in the European Commission, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure is proceeding with the reduction of flight movements at Schiphol Airport. This move has raised concerns from the U.S. Ministry of Transport, which views it as a violation of the open-skies aviation treaty between the Netherlands and the U.S.

KLM is currently engaged in tense discussions with the Ministry, anticipating a reciprocal response from the United States. The airline suggests that American airlines could forfeit an equivalent number of slots at Schiphol in response.

Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure has previously expressed a willingness to accept the risk of KLM losing some flights. However, KLM emphasises the importance of its transatlantic collaboration with Delta, Air France, and Virgin Atlantic, stating that forced downsizing could have detrimental effects on the airline and the vital network connecting the Netherlands with the rest of the world.