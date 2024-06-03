ITA Airways inaugurates nonstop flights from Rome to Riyadh, expands Middle East connections

ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier, has launched its first nonstop flight between Rome Fiumicino and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Leonardo da Vinci Airport celebrated the new intercontinental route, attended by key dignitaries from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Key Points:

Inaugural Flight: The new route operates five times weekly, departing Riyadh daily except Wednesdays and Sundays at 01:45 and arriving in Rome at 06:35. The return flight departs Rome daily except Tuesdays and Saturdays at 15:25, arriving in Riyadh at 21:25.

Statements from Executives:

“The new routes will significantly enhance accessibility and are expected to drive greater investments, strengthening cultural and economic ties between Italy and Saudi Arabia.“ Ayman AboAbah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company: “This new route is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class service and enhancing the travel experience for our passengers.“

Additional Routes: ITA Airways will soon add new flights to Kuwait City (starting July 1) and Jeddah (starting August 1), further expanding its reach to the Arabian Peninsula.

Summer Destinations: The airline will operate flights to 57 destinations in the summer season, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental routes, along with 12 additional seasonal Mediterranean destinations.