Air New Zealand flight to Chicago back at Auckland 11 hours later due to technical issue

Air New Zealand flight NZ26 bound for Chicago had to turn back to Auckland approximately four hours into the 15-hour journey due to a technical issue. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner registered ZK-NZQ landed back in Auckland after an 11-hour round trip.

The airline stated that the flight was forced to return to address a technical requirement identified en route, leading to the cancellation of the service. Passengers have been rebooked on the next available service.

In a similar incident in June, an Air New Zealand flight to Chicago had to return due to a fuel leak in one of its Rolls-Royce engines, resulting in a single-engine landing.

The airline launched the nonstop service between Auckland and Chicago in 2018.

