Fatal Incident at Schiphol: Person Ends Up in Engine of KLM Cityhopper Aircraft

At Schiphol, someone ended up in the engine of a KLM Cityhopper aircraft and has died. Further information has not yet been confirmed.

The Dutch Safety Board is sending three investigators to Schiphol because of the fatal accident. KLM Cityhopper operates smaller aircraft from the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, which can carry 72 or 104 passengers.

In response, Schiphol stated that “today there was a horrific incident in which a person ended up in an aircraft engine. Our thoughts are with the relatives, and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is investigating this incident.”