Air France was the first airline to land at Berlin Tegel and will be the last one to take off from there

Air France was the first civil airline to land at Berlin-Tegel Airport and it will also be the last to take-off from there: on 2 January 1960, an Air France aircraft taxied over the airport runway for the first time, which until then had only been used by the military. 60 years later, on 8 November 2020, AF1235 to Paris-Charles de Gaulle will say adieu to Tegel as the last flight.

On 8 November 2020, Air France will take-off twice from the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle. The third Air France flight, AF1235, will be the last airline to leave Berlin-Tegel Airport at 3 pm. An Airbus A320 will be used on the historic route.