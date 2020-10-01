Berlin Tegel observation deck to open on 3 October / Air France flight to bid farewell the airport on 8 November

Berlin-Tegel Airport will close its doors on 8 November 2020. With the closure of Tegel, flight operations in the capital region will then be concentrated at BER. The last regular scheduled flights will leave TXL on 7 November 2020. Flight operations will end at Tegel on the following day, 8 November.

Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH:

“A large piece of city history comes to an end with the closure of Tegel Airport. Flight operations were organised very effectively by a perfectly coordinated team from the airport company and numerous partners. Although it has actually long since become too small, the airport was able to handle considerably more passengers than was thought possible – most recently 24 million passengers in 2019. Keeping Tegel running was an important condition for being able to complete construction of BER. Tegel has rendered Berlin a great service. It is therefore important to us – despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic – to give all those who wish to say thank you and goodbye the chance to do so.”

Opening of the Tegel observation deck

Tegel Airport’s observation deck will be reopened from 3 October to 7 November 2020. Free tickets with time slots can be booked online from 1 October. Those interested will once again have the opportunity to witness take-offs and landings up close and observe what is happening on the apron. There is also information about the airport’s history. A selfie spot invites you to take photo memories, which can be shared under the hashtag #DankeTXL.

However, due to current hygiene and distancing regulations, only a limited number of people are allowed on the deck at a time. A good 900 people a day can visit the observation deck between 11:00 am and 8:30 pm. The visiting time per person is restricted to one hour to give as many people as possible the chance to experience Tegel Airport up close and to say goodbye.

Interested parties must book a ticket for themselves and up to four other people in advance. A maximum of two visits per person is possible. Registration can be done online at: www.danketegel.berlin

Last departure from TXL

The first scheduled flight to Tegel was by the French airline Air France. A Lockheed Super Constellation landed at the new airport on 2 January 1960. More than sixty years later, on 8 November 2020, the circle will be complete: at 15:00, an Air France aircraft is scheduled to take off from Berlin-Tegel Airport for Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. In doing so, Air France’s last flight concludes this era of aviation in Berlin.

Terminal tours on 8 November 2020

On the afternoon of 8 November 2020, Terminal A’s historic hexagon can be visited once again. Information on registration options will be announced in good time.