Air France launches new campaign for Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

As the official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Air France is proud to announce its latest advertising campaign, aimed at warmly welcoming all national delegates travelling to France for these prestigious events.

The campaign features a striking image of a young woman adorned with makeup in the colours of the French flag, accompanied by a message from Air France’s 39,000 staff expressing pride in welcoming the world to France. This captivating portrayal, meticulously created by renowned French makeup artist Carole Lasnier and captured by talented photographer Olivier Rose, symbolises France and Air France alike.

The image of the young woman, reminiscent of Marianne and the French Republic’s allegories, will greet visitors at every stage of their journey, with messages in multiple languages including French, English, Chinese, Japanese, Brazilian, Spanish, and Italian. Giant displays featuring this iconic image will adorn passenger terminals at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports, Air France lounges across France, and billboards near competition venues in Paris and other major cities hosting sporting events.

The campaign extends beyond physical locations, with advertisements in the press and online publications focused on Olympic highlights, as well as specially created social media videos to enhance its reach and virality potential. This campaign aligns with Air France’s brand ethos of elegance and hospitality, echoing its advertising slogan, “Elegance is a journey. Air France.”

Fabien Pelous, Air France’s SVP Customer Experience, emphasised the airline’s commitment to embodying French hospitality and attention to detail, reflecting the values of openness, courage, and pride inherent in Olympic discipline.

In addition to the advertising campaign, Air France offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of preparations for the Paris 2024 Games through a series of videos. These videos showcase the dedicated men and women of Air France who will play a pivotal role in welcoming athletes, delegations, and supporters to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.