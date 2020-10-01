Lufthansa in Summer 2021: Six new long-haul tourist destinations from Frankfurt, operated by Brussels Airlines

Lufthansa is continuing to expand its tourist offering from Frankfurt for the summer of 2021. Six new long-haul destinations for next summer are now available for bookings.

Starting on March 29, for example, there will be three weekly flights from Frankfurt to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and, starting on March 31, twice-weekly flights from Frankfurt to Mombasa (Kenya) with onward flights to the dream island of Zanzibar (Tanzania). Starting June 3 Lufthansa is offering another premiere: from Frankfurt, there will be a direct flight to Anchorage in Alaska (USA) three time a week.

In addition, the attractive vacation destinations of Mauritius and Malé in the Maldives will not only be offered in winter, but will also be on the flight schedule in summer from 2021.

The flights from Frankfurt to Punta Cana, Anchorage and Mauritius are a cooperation with Eurowings and are operated by Brussels Airlines. They can be booked both via lufthansa.com and eurowings.com. The flights from Frankfurt to Malé as well as Mombasa and Zanzibar are offered by the Lufthansa core brand. These flights can only be booked via lufthansa.com.

Lufthansa’s goal is to actively shape the future of tourism. This was a strategic focus even before the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of July 2019, Lufthansa has been offering numerous additional tourist destinations.

The flights are bookable from today, October 1, combined with attractive and flexible rebooking options.