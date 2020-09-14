Air France takes measures to instil confidence in air travel

A new, simple and flexible sales policy;

1.1 billion euros in refunds for more than 2 million requests handled

Travel insurance covering the risk of epidemics;

Air France Protect, Air France’s health commitment.

In the context of the current health crisis and given the very gradual lifting of travel restrictions worldwide, Air France is introducing exceptional measures to assist and reassure its customers.

A fully flexible sales policy

Air France is adapting its commercial measures to enable its customers to book their next trip in complete confidence.

If customers wish to cancel their trip, their ticket can now be changed at no extra cost and without proof, on the date and to the destination* of their choice. If they prefer, they can request a refundable credit voucher. These measures, which provide optimal flexibility, apply to all trips until 31 March 2021.

If their flight is cancelled by the airline, customers can choose to postpone their trip to the date and destination* of their choice, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

Finally, for all trips until the end of the year, customers who are members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme will have their Miles and experience points (XP) doubled.

Since the start of this unprecedented crisis, Air France has significantly strengthened its sales teams dedicated to supporting its customers. Close to 700 agents are currently in charge of handling refund and credit voucher requests. Since January 2020, 2 million requests have been processed and 1.1 billion euros refunded.

*if the change of destination results in a change in price, only the fare difference will be applied.

A new travel insurance cover for epidemic-related risks

In partnership with Allianz Travel, Air France is extending its travel insurance cover to provide its customers with better protection. The company now also provides them with cover** should they fall ill or be required to quarantine due to an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19.

This insurance thus allows them to deal with unforeseen expenses with cover in specific events, notably during their trip with medical assistance and refund of medical expenses abroad or additional costs incurred from quarantine (accommodation expenses, for example).

This insurance cover, available to customers at the time of purchasing their ticket on the airfrance.com website and in company customer relations centres, is in addition to the existing Cancellation + missed flight, Multi-risk and Assistance products.

**cover available for customers residing in France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and the UK, and shortly in other countries.

Air France Protect, Air France’s health commitment

The health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company’s concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip. Grouped under the “Air France Protect” label, the measures implemented by the company are regularly adapted to changes in the current health context.

In line with the current regulations, it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask upon arrival at the airport, where a number of measures have been implemented to guarantee a customer travel experience in optimum conditions of health and safety – application of physical distancing measures, counters equipped with Plexiglass protection screens, regularly disinfected self-service kiosks, hand sanitizer available throughout the airport and the reorganization of customer channels at check-in and boarding to limit contact.

The wearing of surgical masks is also compulsory onboard the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High-Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. In addition, to limit interaction, the in-flight service has been simplified – the meal and beverage service has been completely adapted and duty-free sales have been temporarily suspended. The newspapers and magazines offer is now fully-digital, accessible in the Air France Play app.

Air France has also reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens before each flight. A specific procedure for disinfecting aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product has also been introduced.

Reopening the skies, flight after flight

Air France is currently operating flights to close to 170 destinations, including over 70 cities in Europe, several international routes worldwide and its entire network in France, including the French Overseas Departments and Corsica. Prior to their trip, Air France invites its customers to check the entry conditions and travel documents required on arrival. To find out more, consult the airfrance.traveldoc.aero website.

Roissy, 14 September 2020