Air France announces upgrade of Embraer 190 fleet with new travel cabins

Air France, in collaboration with its regional subsidiary HOP!, is set to modernise the cabins of all Embraer 190s. The airline has partnered with Expliseat, a French manufacturer known for its innovative lightweight and sustainable seat designs, to create new seats tailored to Air France’s needs.

These seats will be manufactured in France and will offer enhanced comfort, durability, and functionality. The cabin decor will also undergo a makeover in Air France colours. The refurbishment will commence after summer at HOP!’s maintenance site in Clermont-Ferrand, with the first revamped aircraft expected to debut in autumn 2024. These new seats aim to provide passengers with the same level of comfort as those on Air France’s Airbus A220 aircraft.

The upgraded cabins will be revealed exclusively at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg from May 28 to 30, showcasing the latest innovations in cabin interiors.