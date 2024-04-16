Cologne Bonn Airport to rename runways for the first time in over 60 years

Starting on April 18, 2024, Cologne Bonn Airport will introduce new names for two of its three runways, marking a significant change after more than six decades. The large runway will be designated as 13L/31R, while the smaller one will be named 13R/31L, instead of respectively 14L/32R and 14R/32L. However, the crosswind runway will retain its existing designation as 06/24 (It was called 07/25 when it opened in 1954 and renamed 06/24 in 2006). The renaming is based on the compass rose, with runway numbers indicating their angle relative to the geomagnetic north pole.

Markus Moi, Head of Flight Operations at Cologne Bonn Airport, explains that minor deviations in the Earth’s magnetic field necessitate periodic adjustments to runway names. The renaming process ensures alignment with international standards. While the approach and departure routes will remain unchanged, the airport is undertaking a comprehensive effort to update signage, markings, and relevant documentation. Various airport departments, including Civil Engineering, Flight Operations, and Safety & Compliance, are collaborating on the project alongside German Air Traffic Control (DFS).

The transition involves recalibrating instrument landing systems, updating IT systems, and revising meteorological equipment to ensure seamless operations. Additionally, documents such as the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) and the “Aerodrome Manual” will be amended to reflect the new runway names. Despite the complexity of the project, Cologne Bonn Airport is committed to implementing the changes efficiently and without disruption to ongoing operations.