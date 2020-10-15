AerCaribe Antonov An-32 cargo crashes upon landing at Iquitos Airport, Peru

On 14 October, an AerCaribe Antonov AN-32 cargo aircraft (registered OB-2120-P) operated a domestic flight between Lima and Iquitos, Peru. During landing at Iquitos Airport, however, the aircraft exited and crashed next to the runway.

During approach, the crew reported an issue with the aircraft’s main left landing gear.

The aircraft sustained major damage to both wings and the fuselage.

The cargo aircraft carried four crew members, which only suffered minor injures, the airline wrote in a press statement adding that cargo clients will be informed about their parcels.

Información importante sobre el Incidente de nuestra aeronave Antonov 32 OB 2120P en Iquitos – Perú. pic.twitter.com/ydj0iNBj4n — Aercaribe Cargo (@AercaribeCargo) October 14, 2020

The Peruvian civil aviation authorities (Comisión de Investigación de Accidentes de Aviación (CIAA)) have launched an investigation into the mishap.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Esta tarde en Iquitos un avión de carga (afortunadamente era de carga) de AerCaribe tuvo un aterrizaje muy accidentado. Video de cámaras de seguridadpic.twitter.com/HtxjonNp8D — Superhilo 🇵🇪 (@superhilo) October 15, 2020

Un avión Antonov AN32 de la empresa AerCaribe Cargo se salió de la pista cuando aterrizaba en el aeropuerto de Iquitos (Perú) este miércoles. Las cuatro personas que se encontraban a bordo solo sufrieron heridas leves, informó la compañía. 📽 Créditos al autor. pic.twitter.com/g0eEpsKazx — Aviación al Día (@aviacion_al_dia) October 15, 2020