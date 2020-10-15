Exceptional transport for Belgian Police Air Support helicopter surprises passers-by

Passers-by near Evere, Belgium looked up in surprise as this Belgian Police Air Support MD900 Explorer helicopter (registered OO-POH or G-12) was transported from Melsbroek (Brussels Airport) to Zellik last Wednesday (14 October).
Ben Van Lint, in the right place at the right time, was able to capture this exceptional transport and explains: “I talked with the police officer guiding the truck, the helicopter is going to Zellik. A different, yet pleasant surprise!”
This Belgian Police Air Support (Directie Luchtsteun or DAFA) is a specialised police force providing aerial assistance to Federal and Local police corps.
not corpses – the English plural of Corps is the same as the French- corpses are dead bodies.
Thanks for the remark, corrected!
The bigger question is: Why is it going to Zellik for maintenance?
Does McDonnell Douglas or Boeing have a maintenance facility there or is the Zellik location the government and Army site used for general engineering training (where the airframes are kept in storage)?
Is G-12 being retired will it return to service?
Good question! To Ben Van Lint, the police officer said: maintenance. But I will investigate!
And… btw why by road and not by air. (Maintenance must be planned)