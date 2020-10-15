Exceptional transport for Belgian Police Air Support helicopter surprises passers-by

Passers-by near Evere, Belgium looked up in surprise as this Belgian Police Air Support MD900 Explorer helicopter (registered OO-POH or G-12) was transported from Melsbroek (Brussels Airport) to Zellik last Wednesday (14 October).

Ben Van Lint, in the right place at the right time, was able to capture this exceptional transport and explains: “I talked with the police officer guiding the truck, the helicopter is going to Zellik. A different, yet pleasant surprise!”

This Belgian Police Air Support (Directie Luchtsteun or DAFA) is a specialised police force providing aerial assistance to Federal and Local police corps.