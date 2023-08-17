LATAM Airlines Perú will launch the London-Lima route from December 2

André Orban
LATAM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner photographed on May 13, 2016 from Wolfe Air Aviation Learjet 25B.

LATAM Airlines Perú is expanding its international routes with the launch of a London-Lima route starting on December 2. The airline will offer five flights per week on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, with a flight time of 12 hours.

The route aims to directly connect Peru to London and Europe. The flight schedule includes departures from London Heathrow International Airport (LHR) at 22:30 and arrivals in Lima (LIM) at 06:35. Return flights depart from Lima at 21:00 and arrive in London at 14:00.

This new route increases LATAM’s weekly frequencies from the United Kingdom to 12, solidifying its position as a prime option for South American travel with access to 143 destinations in 22 countries. The launch is seen as a historic milestone for LATAM Airlines and provides a direct connection to Peru from the UK, aiding both tourism and trade between the regions. Tickets can be purchased through the airline’s website and travel agencies.

