Aegean’s Q1 traffic 72% higher in 2023 than in 2022, also 5% higher than in pre-pandemic 2019

+97% international passengers in comparison to 2022 to/from Athens, +16% in comparison to 2019

+107% international passengers in comparison to 2022 to/from Thessaloniki, +23% in comparison to 2019

With AEGEAN’s total passenger traffic for Q1 2023 being 72% higher vs 2022 (2,6 million passengers) exceeding for the first time the respective figures of 2019 (+5% increase), and international passenger traffic from the country’s two largest airports (Athens, Thessaloniki) recording almost a doubling (+98%) and a significant growth of +17% from 2019, winter season ended reflecting the airline’s investment in Q1 (considered to be the weakest quarter of the year, but also the positive outlook for demand for travelling in Greece, even before the start of the main tourist season.

During the last period (January, February, March), AEGEAN’s international passenger traffic from Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” grew by 16% compared to 2019, while during the winter season, six new direct routes with higher frequencies were added to existing ones, supporting the dynamics of Athens as an attractive destination throughout the year, which is constantly enriched with new attractive, upgraded choices in quality accommodation.

The results of international passenger traffic from and to Thessaloniki Macedonia airport, the second largest hub of AEGEAN, are equally encouraging, with an increase of 23% compared to 2019 and 107% compared to the previous year, when for the first-time direct connections were made in winter to Rome, Milan, Berlin, Brussels, and Zurich.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, commented:

“Enhancing and extending the winter season is always at the forefront of our commitment to the company and the country. We are particularly pleased that our investment in more destinations in the low season has brought a significant increase in passengers with even higher capacity. We continue to see positive indications and bookings for the summer, which, as always will shape the year’s results.”

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2019 Q1 2023 vs 2019 % change Q1 2023 vs 2022 % change Total Passenger Traffic AEGEAN & Olympic Air Total passengers 2,573,470 1,496,147 2,461,651 +5% 72% International passenger traffic from/to Athens 1,340,511 681,916 1,154,757 +16% 97% International passenger traffic from/to Thessaloniki 200,162 96,471 162,927 +23% 107% Load factor* 80% 65,4% 81,5% – – Passengers per flight 126 101 126 – –

*Total passengers on scheduled flights to available seats

It should be noted that AEGEAN in the overall 2023 schedule will operate 76 aircraft and offer a total of 18 million seats, with 11 million international seats, 2 million more compared to 2022 and 800,000 more than in 2019. The carrier will operate to 161 destinations in 46 countries with 264 direct routes and has already received 3 of the 9 new Airbus 320/321 neo aircraft scheduled for 2023, already reaching 22 of the 46 total Airbus 320/321 neo aircraft order.