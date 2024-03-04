Eurowings and AEGEAN airlines agree on bilateral codeshare

Eurowings and AEGEAN Airlines have entered into a bilateral codeshare agreement to enhance travel options between Greece and Germany. The partnership allows passengers to book selected AEGEAN flights under Eurowings codes and vice versa.

Initially, AEGEAN’s code will be assigned to Eurowings flights connecting Heraklion and Thessaloniki to Eurowings bases, while Eurowings’ code will be assigned to AEGEAN flights connecting Athens and Thessaloniki to its bases. The collaboration aims to expand the joint route offering gradually.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof sees this as a strategic move aligning with their European growth strategy, while AEGEAN’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roland Jaggi, emphasises the increased network and options for customers.

This agreement follows Eurowings’ existing partnerships with Smartwings and Volotea, contributing to a pan-European focus and broader travel options for customers.