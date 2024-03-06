AEGEAN expands connectivity with new daily flight to London Heathrow and increased frequencies

AEGEAN Airlines has secured an additional slot at London’s Heathrow Airport, introducing a new daily flight, except Saturdays, between Athens and the renowned international hub. The flight, operational from March 31, 2024, enhances passenger options and strengthens connectivity with Greek islands via Athens.

AEGEAN’s updated schedule includes four daily flights, providing more flexibility for travellers.

In addition to the expanded London service, AEGEAN is increasing flight frequencies to major European cities, including Frankfurt, Larnaca, Rome, Zurich, Geneva, Paris, Berlin, and the newly added destination, Dubai. These enhancements contribute to Greece’s travel sector expansion.

AEGEAN’s efforts in the first two months of 2024 have already led to a remarkable 11% increase in domestic passenger traffic and a 7% increase in the international network compared to the previous year.