China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. announces major Airbus A320neo aircraft purchase

On September 11, 2024, China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Leasing) revealed a significant acquisition of 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. This purchase aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to optimize its fleet by incorporating advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft with strong market demand.

Key Details of the Acquisition:

Aircraft Model : 80 Airbus A320neo family planes.

: 80 Airbus A320neo family planes. Purchase Agreement : Signed between CDB Leasing, its subsidiary CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC (CDBALF), and Airbus S.A.S.

: Signed between CDB Leasing, its subsidiary CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC (CDBALF), and Airbus S.A.S. Delivery Timeline: Expected between 2030 and 2032.

This acquisition will bolster CDB Leasing’s fleet modernisation efforts, ensuring compliance with next-generation aviation standards. The board confirms that the transaction adheres to its ordinary business practices, maintaining fairness and shareholder interest.

The deal further reinforces CDB Leasing’s position as a major player in aircraft leasing, leveraging the Airbus A320neo’s market popularity and environmental advantages.