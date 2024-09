August 2024 traffic results: record passenger volume at Vienna Airport

In August 2024, the Flughafen Wien Group (which includes Vienna, Malta, and Kosice Airports) handled 4,439,823 passengers, marking an 8.7% year-on-year increase. Vienna Airport alone managed 3,331,345 passengers, a 7.3% rise compared to August 2023.

This month set a new record, with passenger numbers surpassing pre-crisis levels by 5.7%, making it the highest in the airport’s history.

Key August 2024 Highlights:

Vienna Airport’s local passengers : Increased by 9.9% to 2,575,690.

: Increased by 9.9% to 2,575,690. Transfer passengers : Slight decline of 0.7%, totalling 746,656.

: Slight decline of 0.7%, totalling 746,656. Flight movements : Rose by 5.1% to 22,785 take-offs and landings.

: Rose by 5.1% to 22,785 take-offs and landings. Cargo volume: Increased by 21.5% to 24,048 tonnes.

Regional Traffic Growth:

Western Europe : 1,147,430 passengers (+9.0%).

: 1,147,430 passengers (+9.0%). Eastern Europe : 278,153 passengers (+10.1%).

: 278,153 passengers (+10.1%). North America : 59,811 passengers (+12.2%).

: 59,811 passengers (+12.2%). Africa : 30,383 passengers (+18.9%).

: 30,383 passengers (+18.9%). Far East : 53,351 passengers (+25.1%).

: 53,351 passengers (+25.1%). Middle East: Declined by 31.0%, with 74,171 passengers.

Group Performance:

Malta Airport : 983,182 passengers (+11.9%).

: 983,182 passengers (+11.9%). Kosice Airport: 125,296 passengers (+21.4%).

Year-to-Date (January–August 2024):

Vienna Airport : 21,041,772 passengers (+7.5% year-on-year).

: 21,041,772 passengers (+7.5% year-on-year). Flughafen Wien Group : 27,567,753 passengers (+9.5%).

: 27,567,753 passengers (+9.5%). Cargo volume: 190,814 tonnes (+18.8% year-on-year).

The strong summer travel season, with a total of 6.7 million passengers at Vienna Airport in July and August, set a new seasonal record for the airport.