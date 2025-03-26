Transavia unveils retro-livery Airbus A321neo for 60th anniversary

Transavia has revealed a special retro-livery Airbus A321neo at Hamburg Finkenwerder, celebrating the airline’s 60th anniversary. Inspired by Transavia’s 1966 design by Thijs Postma, the aircraft features the iconic green colour and black ‘T’ logo, with retro details even visible on the sharklets.

The A321neo will enter service this summer, marking a fleet transition from Boeing 737s to Airbus aircraft, which are cleaner, quieter, and more fuel-efficient. Transavia’s ninth A321neo is set to arrive at Amsterdam Schiphol on April 5, with 14 in total expected by the end of 2025 as the airline phases out its Boeing fleet.