Strike at Charleroi Airport to continue until Friday morning: no flights all day Friday

According to RTL Info, no flights will take place at Charleroi Brussels South Airport this Friday, 13 September. This decision is not due to a breakdown in communication following Thursday afternoon’s meeting but rather because there was too little time to organise a resumption of operations. Charleroi Airport and airlines operating at the airport do not have enough time to restart their activities, impacting between 30,000 and 35,000 travellers on Friday.

Airport staff, unions, and the Minister of Airports are set to meet on Friday morning in Charleroi. Dialogue has resumed, with all parties committed to establishing a schedule for the end of the week.

Since Thursday morning, 12 September, all flights at Charleroi have been cancelled after unions suggested a 24-hour strike. To put pressure on the airport’s management, the airport staffers blocked the tarmac and runway.

“Due to the strong mobilisation of union delegates, we cannot ensure safety,” said Nathalie Pierard, spokeswoman for Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) on Thursday. “We regret that passengers are being held hostage by these spontaneous actions.”

The labour dispute centres around the working conditions of the airport staff, with high absenteeism making the workload unbearable. Workers have also complained about “aggressive management.”