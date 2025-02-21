Home Airbus A320 Family Airbus A320neo Airbus A321XLR with Pratt & Whitney engines receives EASA certification

Airbus A321XLR with Pratt & Whitney engines receives EASA certification

By
André Orban
-
0
16

The Airbus A321XLR powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines has received Type Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), following the certification of the CFM LEAP-1A variant in July 2024. This milestone clears the way for the first customer deliveries later this year.

Airbus CEO of Commercial Aircraft, Christian Scherer, highlighted the aircraft’s versatility, fuel efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort. The A321XLR offers a 30% fuel reduction per seat compared to previous-generation competitors and enables airlines to expand their route networks with long-haul comfort in a narrowbody aircraft.

Since its first flight in 2022, the A321XLR has undergone extensive testing. The aircraft entered service in 2024, with over 500 orders placed to date.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be