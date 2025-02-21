Airbus A321XLR with Pratt & Whitney engines receives EASA certification

The Airbus A321XLR powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines has received Type Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), following the certification of the CFM LEAP-1A variant in July 2024. This milestone clears the way for the first customer deliveries later this year.

Airbus CEO of Commercial Aircraft, Christian Scherer, highlighted the aircraft’s versatility, fuel efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort. The A321XLR offers a 30% fuel reduction per seat compared to previous-generation competitors and enables airlines to expand their route networks with long-haul comfort in a narrowbody aircraft.

Since its first flight in 2022, the A321XLR has undergone extensive testing. The aircraft entered service in 2024, with over 500 orders placed to date.