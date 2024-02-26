Air traffic controllers’ strike in Greece disrupts flights on February 28, 2024

Greece’s Union of Air Traffic Controllers, as part of a broader 24-hour strike announced by ADEDY (the Confederation of Greek Civil Servants’ Trade Unions), will be on strike on February 28, leading to the grounding of all domestic and international flights in the country.

The strike will cause widespread cancellations and rescheduling of flights, affecting travellers. The only permitted flights will be those within the legal framework, such as air ambulances. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for information.

AEGEAN and Olympic Air respond to the potential strike by allowing passengers travelling on February 28 to change their tickets without reissue fees and fare differences. The airlines recommend checking the latest flight details on their official websites or contacting specified numbers.