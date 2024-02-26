Lufthansa Technik gets engine maintenance service contract for Smartwings’ Boeing 737NG and MAX fleets

Smartwings, the largest Czech airline, and Lufthansa Technik have solidified their collaboration by signing a comprehensive Engine Maintenance Services agreement for LEAP-1B engines powering Smartwings’ Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The partnership, based on prior successful cooperation, signifies Smartwings’ trust in Lufthansa Technik’s expertise. The first induction for LEAP-1B engines is scheduled for early 2025.

Additionally, the existing service contract for CFM56-7B engines, supporting 30 Boeing 737NG aircraft, has been extended until 2030.

Lufthansa Technik, already providing Total Component Support services to Smartwings, sees this agreement as a major milestone and emphasises its commitment to delivering world-class engine MRO services.